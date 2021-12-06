Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.10 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

