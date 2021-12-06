Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OBAS stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. Optibase has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

