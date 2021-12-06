OptimumBank (OPHC) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

OptimumBank (NASDAQ: OPHC) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OptimumBank to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OptimumBank and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimumBank 20.65% 8.19% 0.74% OptimumBank Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

OptimumBank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank’s peers have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OptimumBank and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OptimumBank $7.00 million -$780,000.00 6.93 OptimumBank Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.03

OptimumBank’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for OptimumBank and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimumBank 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimumBank Competitors 1573 7400 6666 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.42%. Given OptimumBank’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimumBank has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

OptimumBank peers beat OptimumBank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks. The company was founded on March 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

