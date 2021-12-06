Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.89 and its 200-day moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

