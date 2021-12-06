Orchard Funding Group’s (ORCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 66 ($0.86) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. Orchard Funding Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.87. The company has a market cap of £11.85 million and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.64%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.77%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

