Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,936 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after acquiring an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

