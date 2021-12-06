Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after buying an additional 747,770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,754,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,819,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

