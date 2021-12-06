Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.94 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

