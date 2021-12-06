Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.30.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

