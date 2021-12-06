Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 89 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

NYSE LII opened at $316.04 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.45.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.71.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,605. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.