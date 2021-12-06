O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $672.92

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $672.92 and last traded at $672.49, with a volume of 445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $659.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $634.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 527.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $1,400,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

