Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.710-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $460 million-$464 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $467.43 million.

OFIX stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.09 million, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

