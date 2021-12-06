Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon Purchases 25,201 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) COO Terry Dagnon purchased 25,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $34,777.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTLK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. 1,347,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,588. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

