Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVID. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.35.

OVID opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,946,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

