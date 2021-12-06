Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.38% of Owens Corning worth $33,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $90.54 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

