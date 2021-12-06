Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $502,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

