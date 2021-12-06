PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

