Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,286 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after buying an additional 305,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 96,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 48,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 322.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 538,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

