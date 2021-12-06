Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041,135 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.89.

CHDN stock opened at $224.40 on Monday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

