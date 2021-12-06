Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.18.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $217.10 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 188.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

