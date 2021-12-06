Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $61.09 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,119 shares of company stock worth $1,700,019. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

