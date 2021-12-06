Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $979,000 in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $640,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $1,087,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13.

