Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

