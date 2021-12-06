Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.