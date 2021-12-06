Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 710 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $66.76 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.