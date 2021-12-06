Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

