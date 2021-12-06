Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 498,800 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palisade Bio by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 36.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Palisade Bio stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.78.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

