Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 21,300 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $287,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,953 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,269. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

