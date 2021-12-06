Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,090 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 108,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Shares of BECN opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.