Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Brigham Minerals worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNRL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after purchasing an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.32. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,454.41%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

