Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 2,110 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $190.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.85. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $91.97 and a 12 month high of $200.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.60.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $381,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $189,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,811 shares of company stock worth $6,977,839 over the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

