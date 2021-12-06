Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 68,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PBF Energy worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBF opened at $12.68 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

