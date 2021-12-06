Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 42,150 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 524,749 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after purchasing an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,647,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

BHC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,736. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

