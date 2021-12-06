Parkside Investments LLC Sells 8,195 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Element Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.73. 2,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

