Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,850.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,736.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

