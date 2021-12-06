Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,419.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

