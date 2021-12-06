Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $37.08 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04.

