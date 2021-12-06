PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,570,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 223.2% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $183.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.67. PayPal has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

