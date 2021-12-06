PayPie Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. PayPie has a market cap of $1.26 million and $6,272.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

