Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $353.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $12,043,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter worth $240,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 307.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 149,035 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

