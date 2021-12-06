PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Short Interest Update

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PBBK opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79. PB Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $237,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PB Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

