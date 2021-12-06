PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $212,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in PepsiCo by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,141,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 209,099 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,712,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.84. The stock had a trading volume of 37,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,117. The firm has a market cap of $230.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

