PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $183.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.07. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

