Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

PEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total value of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,820. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $247,303 and sold 71,758 shares worth $650,321.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$2.71 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.