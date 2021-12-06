Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of PSXP opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $42.17.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 160.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 863,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 488,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSXP. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.