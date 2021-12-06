PIN Market Capitalization Reaches $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.25 or 0.08444715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.91 or 0.99749161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00079025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002593 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

