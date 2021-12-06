Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 51.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.