Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after buying an additional 209,697 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.