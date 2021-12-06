Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $306.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.37. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

