Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

