Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 130.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last quarter.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.