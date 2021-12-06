Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 130.00.
RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
